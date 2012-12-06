Starbucks Has Invented A Super Luxe $450 Gift Card Made Of Steel

The Starbucks Metal Card

Photo: Starbucks

We’ve heard of high-end credit cards that are made of everything from diamonds to pearls, but leave it to Starbucks to usher in the era of the luxury gift card.The coffee giant will roll out a $450 premium gift card this week. The Starbucks Metal Card is made of steel, costs $50 to make, and will only be sold on luxury goods website Gilt.com.



It will also be one of the most exclusive gift cards on the market, with just 5,000 up for grabs.

“Some stores will never even see this card,” Starbucks Vice President Ryan Records told USA Today. “Five thousand is a pretty small number.”

To sweeten the deal, the card comes with all the perks of gold-level Starbucks card memberships, which includes bonus gifts and free refills.

The total card balance is only $400, which means people are shelling out an extra $50 just for the pleasure of holding a metallic gift card in their hand.

At about $1.75 for a tall coffee, you’d need to cash in about 29 free refills to make up the extra cost.

The card goes live online Thursday.

