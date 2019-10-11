Starbucks launches a new happy hour promotion on Thursday — and baristas are already freaking out online

Stefan Wermuth/Reuters A barista prepares a drink at Starbucks.

Starbucks launches a revamped happy hour deal on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Many baristas are worried that the updated buy-one, get-one-free deal will mean a chaotic day at work.

Some saw the decision to launch the deal on World Mental Health Day as ironic, especially as Starbucks has recently emphasised employees’ mental health.

Starbucks has a new happy hour deal. And, while customers are celebrating, some baristas are bracing for a hectic afternoon.

The coffee giant announced this week that, starting on Thursday, Starbucks will now offer a buy-one, get-one-free happy hour deal on any grande or larger handcrafted beverage, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Previously, Starbucks’ happy hour was more limited in range; now customers can order drinks including flat whites, Frappuccinos, macchiatos, and cold brew. Happy hour previously started at 3 p.m. and lasted until stores’ closing.

Starbucks’ happy hour promotion has long been a customer favourite, driving traffic during the afternoon sales slump. However, the prospect of a rush of customers ordering two-for-one drinks means that many Starbucks employeeshate the promotion.



Some elements of the revamped happy hour could make employees’ lives easier.

A Starbucks representative told Business Insider that the chain shifted the deal’s hours based on employee feedback. The revamped happy hour promotion will occur on a more regular basis, with Starbucks saying the deal will pop up on select Thursdays. Expanding offerings can also prevent baristas from being forced to make a single, sometimes complicated drink – such as the Frappuccino, which used to be the only happy hour offering when the deal launched in 2010 – over and over again.

Still, with the new happy hour comes a new wave of barista concerns. A post in r/Starbucks soon after the news was announced summed up the sentiment: “condolences to anyone working evening tomorrow.”

“I already want to die,” one person responded.

“Working a noon to close tomorrow. F— my life,” commented another.

How am I supposed to CLEAN EVERYTHING when I constantly have to stop to make multiple frappuccinos pic.twitter.com/15k1GniM7T — Paigekin Spice Latte (@FinalPaige) October 10, 2019

It’s buy one get one happy hour at Starbucks today. Pray for me and all your local baristas. We’re gonna need it ???? — ceyoncé (@courtnilachelle) October 10, 2019

starbucks happy hour used to be 3-6pm and was a nightmare. they extended it to 2-7pm…. feeling bad for the current baristas, but happy i no longer put up with the bs ???? — viviana (@viviannnna_) October 9, 2019

Sending positive thoughts to the Starbucks workers that have to work all five hours of the Happy Hour today. You are stronger than I. pic.twitter.com/P1h5Hx47ha — Anxious ???? Avocado (@tr_ash_can) October 10, 2019

Others noted the apparent disconnect in launching a hectic event on World Mental Health Day, especially as Starbucks has recently emphasised the importance of employees’ mental health.

it's extremely cute and fun that, a month after a major internal communique focusing on mental health, World Mental Health Day is also Happy Hour at Starbucks. buy-one-get-one on any handcrafted drink. i work across from a university. so that's nice. — ???????????????????? (@idola_dea) October 8, 2019

today is mental health awareness day and i have to work through happy hour asfjjfdffghjkhg — crab milk (@crabgk) October 10, 2019

How is it mental health day when I have to work a happy hour at Starbucks? From 3-close. :( — Caveman Chrome (@ANDROID__LOVE) October 10, 2019

“Make meaningful connections with your customers while they wait for their 14 different fraps and 5 refreshers by making them aware of the travesty that is your mental health!” one person commented sarcastically on Reddit.

happy hour @ starbucks on mental health day… come in from 2-7 & get coffee to support your mental health… or don’t and support the mental health of your local baristas ???? — meg ???????? (@6ftofsarcasm) October 10, 2019

the irony of happy hour on national mental health day haha still not over it — (✿◠‿◠) (@domenikisabel) October 10, 2019

Customers’ excitement over the return of the happy hour indicates that Starbucks’ locations will likely be full of deal seekers Thursday afternoon.

STARBUCKS HAS HAPPY HOUR TOMORROW HELLL YEAAAAAAH — beth meets bald tom in 2 days (@londonboyspidey) October 9, 2019

Just letting everyone know there is a happy hour today between 2-7 BOGO at Starbucks ya welcome — Jenna_Mary (@jennaoleo) October 10, 2019

the highlight of my day is starbucks happy hour pic.twitter.com/xp21LG0sD6 — beth meets bald tom in 2 days (@londonboyspidey) October 10, 2019

Remember, if you’re in a crowded Starbucks during happy hour – tip your barista!

If you work at Starbucks or another chain and have a story to share, contact this reporter at [email protected]

