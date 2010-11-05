Starbucks: Growth In China Is So Fast, You Can't Put A Number On It

MONSTER quarter for Starbucks, whose stocks has now surged 4x since its crisis lows, and whose CEO is telling CNBC that growth in China is so fast, that you can’t put a number on it. That seems a bit hard to take literally.



But that’s not a huge surprise, really, because, well, it’s China.

What’s also impressive is that same-store sales grew 8% in Q3. In-store traffic grew by 6%.

Anyway, this chart gives you a nice sense of the comeback this company has had.

