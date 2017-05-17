Starbucks is giving away free coffee after its payment system crashed

Starbucks‘ payment system is currently experiencing outages across the US and

the coffee giant is giving away free drinks at locations affected by the outage.

Twitter was flooded Tuesday morning with people reporting that their local Starbucks’ payment systems were down, CNBC first reported.

Many customers are celebrating the news. Instead of turning people away, Starbucks locations have been giving out free drinks.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. According to a Reddit post on the topic, Starbucks has released a fix that will get point of sales systems running again at impacted locations, so free drinks may be ending soon.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Starbucks has struggled with its payments technology.

BuzzFeed and Fortune have reported on concerns about the security of the chain’s app, which lacks two-factor authentication — a standard security feature that has become the norm for payments systems. BuzzFeed’s Venessa Wong reported in early May that someone hacked her app and stole $US100 from her account.

Learn more:

Free coffee at the new Wrigley @Starbucks , their systems are down but tips are up! pic.twitter.com/1hVoXeYemK

— Matt Paro (@matt_parody) May 16, 2017

Went to get my caffeine fix but plot twist…. Starbucks computer systems are down ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/0znDat5wNc

— Payton Harvey (@Payton_Harvey) May 16, 2017

the system is down @ starbucks at the friendly center so they’re giving out free drinks ???? small wins

— LaLa Fan Account (@___briyonce) May 16, 2017

PSA Starbucks register is down!!!! I repeat it is down u will get ur stuff for free ????

— Emonie ???? (@Emonieee_) May 16, 2017

Got Starbucks karma this morning. Systems were down so my coffee was free. All is right in the world again. ☕️

— Kim Grant (@Kimmm_G) May 16, 2017

NOW WATCH: People are trolling Dove on Twitter for releasing new soap bottles for different body types



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.