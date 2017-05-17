Starbucks is giving away free coffee after its payment system crashed

Kate Taylor
Starbucks‘ payment system is currently experiencing outages across the US and 
the coffee giant is giving away free drinks at locations affected by the outage.
Twitter was flooded Tuesday morning with people reporting that their local Starbucks’ payment systems were down, CNBC first reported. 

Many customers are celebrating the news. Instead of turning people away, Starbucks locations have been giving out free drinks.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. According to a Reddit post on the topic, Starbucks has released a fix that will get point of sales systems running again at impacted locations, so free drinks may be ending soon. 

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Starbucks has struggled with its payments technology.

BuzzFeed and Fortune have reported on concerns about the security of the chain’s app, which lacks two-factor authentication — a standard security feature that has become the norm for payments systems. BuzzFeed’s Venessa Wong reported in early May that someone hacked her app and stole $US100 from her account. 

