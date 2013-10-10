Starbucks Wants The Shutdown To End So It's Giving Away Free Coffee

Oli Scarff/ Getty Images Starbucks is offering free coffee for customers who buy other patrons their favourite beverages.

In an attempt to encourage the United States government to end the shutdown — now in its ninth day — Starbucks is giving away free coffee today through Friday.

Customers who buy someone else their favourite drink will receive a free, tall brewed coffee.

As Starbucks explains on its website, “We’re hoping this small motivation will encourage you to be the spark of connection that helps bring us all a little closer at a time when showing our unity is so important.”

In an e-mail to the company, CEO Howard Schultz explains the rationale behind the free coffee offer, encouraging Starbucks customers to come together in “another period of uncertainty in our country.”

“It’s that simple — ‘pay it forward,’ and Starbucks will pay you back,” he says.

This isn’t the first time Schultz has spoken out on political issues. In 2011, he ran an ad in The New York Times announcing a pledge to boycott campaign donations.

