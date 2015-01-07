Here's Why The Flat White Starbucks Is Now Serving In The US Isn't Authentic

Starbucks Starbucks is now offering the flat white drink in its American stores.

Americans, rejoice. Starbucks announced today that it was adding the flat white to its menu in shops across the US.

The flat white is an an espresso-based beverage prepared with steamed milk. It’s been available in other parts of the world — such as Australia, New Zealand, and the UK — for some time.

On its website, Starbucks describes the flat white as “expertly steamed milk poured over ristretto shots of espresso and finished with a Starbucks signature dot.”

The drink will be available in Starbucks’ typical four sizes: Venti, Grande, Tall, and Short.

Here’s why that’s a problem: A traditional flat white is served in a 160 millilitre cup (the equivalent to about 5.5 oz), Olivia Grants of London’s St Clements Cafe told Business Insider UK last year. The size is important for getting the correct ratio of milk to coffee, which in turn, affects overall taste.

Note that Starbucks’ smallest offering, Tall, is 8 oz. That’s 2.5 oz more than a proper flat white.

What does this all mean?

Starbucks’ flat whites are fundamentally flawed, robbing its customers of experiencing an authentic taste. If you’re looking for the real experience, flat whites can be found in some independent cafes stateside.

