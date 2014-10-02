This Guy Has Visited 11,000 Starbucks -- But Says He Doesn't Even Like The Coffee

Winter This is Winter, probably the world’s biggest Starbucks fan

This is “Winter” (his actual name), a software developer that loves Starbucks so much he has spent more than $US100,000 visiting more than 11,000 of its stores over the past 17 years.

But he doesn’t recommend the coffee.

In 1997, Winter embarked on a mission to visit every Starbucks in the world. And where did he come up with the crazy idea? You guessed it: sitting in a Starbucks (a store in Plano, Texas).

Winter says on his website his adventure has taken him to 96% of all the Starbucks in the US and Canada and as far afield as Lebanon, Taiwan, France, Jordan, The Bahamas and New Zealand.

He documents each visit with a selfie or photo of the store and drinks on average 10 cups of coffee every day. But he actually prefers to get his morning caffeine shot from an independent store.

Facebook: Starbucks Everywhere Winter (right) and friends visiting a Starbucks in Tacoma, Washington

“I respect Starbucks for its business sense, customer service and amenities including clean bathrooms and WiFi. But unless I am checking a new store off my list, I would not go there for the coffee,” Winter told The Daily Telegraph.

There’s also another problem with his plan. It’s almost never-ending.

When he started on his journey there were only around 1,500 Starbucks in the world. But now there are 11,733, spanning six continents.

Winter told The Daily Telegraph he plans to see his mission through: “As you can imagine, Starbucks is not going anywhere. I can see myself visiting new stores as an old man. The only major refinements I’ve made to the rules is to specify company-owned (in whole or in part, excluding licensed and franchised stores), and that I only need to drink a sample of coffee at a minimum.”

