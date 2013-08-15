Starbucks Wants Customers To Pay More For Coffee

Starbucks is expanding its Reserve line to 500 stores.

The upscale line is described as “rare and exotic small batch single-origin,” reports Rachel Tepper at The Huffington Post. Starbucks already offers the coffee in about 500 stores.

Tepper writes that Starbucks is trying to capitalise on the trend of upscale coffee. There are more than 40 Reserve varieties offered at various stores.

But the upscale coffee experience comes at a price.

The average Reserve brewed cup costs $US2.65, compared with $US1.85 for regular, Tepper writes.

One strain of coffee, the Costa Rica Finca Palmilera, costs $US7 per cup.

