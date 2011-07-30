Starbucks Posts Strong Earnings On Back Of International Operations

Photo: AP

Starbucks posted a 34% rise in Q3 profits, when it reported its earnings after the bell yesterday. The coffee giant earned $279.1 million or $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.93 billion. The company saw international revenue surge 20% compared with a 9% rise in U.S. operations. It also raised its full-year guidance and expects to earn $1.50 to $1.51 per share, up from $1.46 to $1.48. So it’s no surprise that analysts are bullish on the stock:



UBS analysts believe Starbucks’ K-cups could be crucial to boosting its earnings. Profit growth from K-cups will continue into 2013 once they are introduced in Starbucks stores.

The company has a healthy cash flow that could allow the company to boost acquisitions, increased dividends, or allow for share repurchases, according to UBS analysts.

Credit Suisse analysts are concerned about high coffee prices and think K-cup guidance is below their expectations but continued progress in profits from its U.S. operations offsets both.

Deutsche Bank expects Starbucks’ retail store growth to be strong, and continue at double the pace of its global peers.

Barclays sees tremendous opportunities for the company through consumer products goods (CPG).

