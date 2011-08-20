Starbucks Pays $75,000 To A Dwarf Who Was Fired After Asking For A Stepladder

Starbucks is paying a former barista $75,000 after she filed a suit against the company for disability discrimination. The woman said she was fired for being a dwarf, according to the Daily Mail.



Elsa Sallard offered to stand on a stepladder to serve customers over the counter three days into her training program at an El Paso Starbucks; but the company turned down her offer, saying that Sallard would “pose a danger” to other employees and customers, according to the lawsuit.

The settlement is equal to one from 2006, when barista Christina Drake was paid $75,000 after filing a suit backed by the EEOC alleging discrimination for her bi-polar disorder.

