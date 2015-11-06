This Starbucks barista used sign language to help a drive-thru customer

Facebook Rebecca King orders at Starbucks using American Sign Language.

After using a a video screen at a Starbucks drive-thru to place her order using sign language, Rebecca King was so pleasantly surprised that she went back a second time and filmed the experience.

Now, the video is making the rounds online and people are praising the Starbucks, located in Florida, for making their drive-thru more accessible to members of the deaf community, the Huffington Post reports.

Here’s the video. It’s been viewed over five million times since King posted it on Wednesday.

“Starbucks! This is what I’m talking about,” King writes in the caption.



Starbucks! This is what I’m talking about! ❤️Share it away! We can change the world! :)

Posted by Rebecca King on Tuesday, November 3, 2015

The Starbucks barista in the video, Katie Wyble, is a 22-year-old college student who started studying American Sign Language in high school. Wyble also shared the video on her Facebook. Apparently, the new video chatting screens are called “evolution screens.”

Here’s her full caption.

So for those who know I use sign language, know how much I love the language and how excited I was when I got to use the evolution screen at work. If you haven’t gotten to use it yet it’s kind of like Starbucks FaceTime. Well, today (not for the first time) I got to use it with a Deaf customer and they were thrilled! This video is going viral and I wanted to share it with y’all. So proud that my company can do this. ‪

We’ve reached out to Starbucks to get more information about the new screens and will update if we hear back.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.