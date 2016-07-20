This Starbucks lid hack solves an annoying warm weather problem

Of all the Starbucks hacks out there, this is the subtlest we’ve seen. As Cosmopolitan noticed, the flat plastic lid for cold drinks actually doubles as a perfectly fitting coaster.

This hack is immensely satisfying. The three bumps at the top of the lid is the perfect size for cup bottoms. All cup bottoms taper off to the same diameter, so it should work for every serving size.

The only thing is that it doesn’t make sense to use the same lid as the one that came with your drink. The bottom of that lid will be wet, so you’d get sticky iced coffee rings on your tabletop anyway. Ask your barista for an extra one. Or just use a napkin to wipe it off.

