Hundreds Of Starbucks Customers 'Pay It Forward' On Christmas

NBC Connecticut A barista at a Newington, Conn. Starbucks gives a customer her drink order on Christmas Day.

A single act of kindness at a Starbucks in Connecticut inspired hundreds of people to “pay it forward” and pick up the tab for strangers’ drink orders over the Christmas holiday.

The chain of giving started around 8 a.m. on the day before Christmas, when a customer at the Newington Starbucks offered to pay for the next person in line, according to NBC Connecticut.

The recipient of the free drink was then inspired to extend the same offer to another patron.

By the time the store closed at 8 p.m., more than 300 customers had “paid it forward.” By closing time the following day, the number grew to 420.

“It feels so good,” customer Cathy Shemeth said to NBC Connecticut. “It’s awesome. That’s what Christmas is all about.”

About $US45 in paid-for orders was left over, so the first couple customers to visit the store Thursday also got free drinks.

