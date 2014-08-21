Starbucks Is Bringing Coffee Trucks To College Campuses

Starbucks is bringing coffee trucks to three college campuses.

The Starbucks mobile trucks will be opening at Arizona State University, James Madison University, and Coastal Carolina University, the company said in a news release.

The mobile truck will move to various busy locations throughout the day.

“Presumably that means parking outside dorms in the morning and by the quad in the afternoon,” writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek. “So if you started to feel like the Starbucks truck is following you between classes, you wouldn’t be wrong.”

Only 300 of Starbucks’ 11,500 U.S. locations are on college campuses, Wong writes.

Starbucks doesn’t currently have plans to expand the trucks to other campuses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.