Starbucks Coffee Is Getting 10% Cheaper In Stores

At-home coffee drinkers have something new to celebrate.



Starbucks has announced it’s slashing its prices on Starbucks and Seattle’s Best brand packaged coffee sold in supermarkets and retail stores by 10 to 13 per cent, Bloomberg’s Leslie Patton reports.

A 12-ounce bag of Starbucks coffee will go from $9.99 to $8.99, while a 12-ounce bag from Seattle’s Best prices will drop 13 per cent to $6.99 from $7.99, a spokesperson said.

Unfortunately, not all of the brand’s retail products will be included. The price change excludes Starbucks Via instant coffee, K-Cups and Verismo pods.

If this is Starbucks’ way of reaching out to consumers looking to cut the cost of their daily caffeine habit, then we’re all for it. There are huge savings to be had by brewing your own Joe at home.

