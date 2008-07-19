Starbucks Closing Five Midtown NYC Stores: How To Get Online

Among Starbucks’ (SBUX) list of 600 stores (PDF) it’s closing this year: Five Midtown NYC locations. These are:



400 Madison Ave., between 47th St. and 48th St.

1600 Broadway, between 48th St. and 49th St.

565 Fifth Ave., between 46th St. and 47th St.

340 Madison Ave., between 43rd St. and 44th St.

151 W. 34th St, Macy’s Fifth Floor

Call one of these stores your home office? There’s still plenty of places to get online in Midtown.

Hundreds of wi-fi hotspots listed in JiWire’s directory, including many, many more Starbucks stores.

Free wi-fi in Midtown from CBS.

Free wi-fi in Bryant Park.

Shared wi-fi from the FON project. Or someone’s open Linksys.

Readers: Have any local (or non-local) favourites with free wi-fi? List ’em in the comments.

Photo: Zugaldia on Flickr

