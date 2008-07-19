Starbucks Closing Five Midtown NYC Stores: How To Get Online

Among Starbucks’ (SBUX) list of 600 stores (PDF) it’s closing this year: Five Midtown NYC locations. These are:
- 400 Madison Ave., between 47th St. and 48th St.
- 1600 Broadway, between 48th St. and 49th St.
- 565 Fifth Ave., between 46th St. and 47th St.
- 340 Madison Ave., between 43rd St. and 44th St.
- 151 W. 34th St, Macy’s Fifth Floor
Call one of these stores your home office? There’s still plenty of places to get online in Midtown.
- Hundreds of wi-fi hotspots listed in JiWire’s directory, including many, many more Starbucks stores.
- Free wi-fi in Midtown from CBS.
- Free wi-fi in Bryant Park.
- Shared wi-fi from the FON project. Or someone’s open Linksys.
Readers: Have any local (or non-local) favourites with free wi-fi? List ’em in the comments.
Photo: Zugaldia on Flickr
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.