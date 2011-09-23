Starbucks Fires Barista For Mocking Customers In Hilarious Youtube Video

A young barista wearing nothing but a green apron, Christopher Cristwell became an internet celebrity this summer with a video mocking customers at his Starbucks in Chowchilla, Calif.



Now Cristwell has been fired, according to the Merced Sun-Star.

A spokesman for Starbucks said: ‘While Christopher was expressing his own views in the video, the disparaging remarks about our customers and company are unacceptable and out of line with our commitment to our customers and partners (employees).”

Of course The Starbucks Rant Songis just going more and more viral. Lines include: “It’s just a cup of coffee / Give me a break / I shouldn’t have to put up with this, making minimum wage.”

