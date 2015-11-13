Forget the red cups -- Starbucks just released a TV spot that's all about Christmas

Starbucks finds itself at the center of a controversy over its infamous holiday cups — the 2015 design is a simple red cup, free of any holiday or Christmas graphics.

Consumers have taken to social media to voice their outrage over the plain design and the coffee retailer responded with a statement claiming it wanted, “a purity of design that welcomes all of our stories.”

Following the initial outrage, Starbucks has released this holiday commercial filled with Christmas references, including decorations, songs, and a baby bib that reads, “My First Christmas.”

Produced by Graham Flanagan

