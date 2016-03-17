Starbucks has new 'cherry blossom' drink on the menu -- here's the verdict

The sun is out, flowers are hesitantly sprouting, and the air is beginning to warm. The signs are unmistakable: spring has sprung.

And with spring’s welcome arrival comes Starbucks’ newest limited seasonal drink: the Cherry Blossom frappuccino.

The frappuccino is a rosy pastel pink blend of strawberry flavoring, white chocolate sauce, and matcha powder blended with milk and ice.

In terms of flavour, we find it incredibly similar to the normal strawberries and cream frappuccino — a near clone, in fact. The richness of the white chocolate sauce supposedly added is absent, and the matcha drizzle — Starbucks is clearly squeezing every last drop out of the matcha craze while it lasts — is inconsistent in its distinct earthy flavour.

If you’re a fan of the strawberries and cream frappuccino, by all means give this a try. It’s essentially the same thing. It’s light, but too cloyingly sweet to proudly bear the matcha flavour to fruition.

The drink has apparently been served in Japan for nearly six years, but this is its first appearance stateside.

The drink will only be available now through Sunday, March 20.

