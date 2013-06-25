Starbucks Is Going To Start Charging More For Drinks

Starbucks is going to start charging more for its coffee this week, according to The Associated Press.



Starting Tuesday, Starbucks will raise prices an average of 1% nationally.

While news of the increase might annoy consumers, it actually only amounts to 3 or 4 cents per drink.

A Starbucks spokeswoman said that less that one third of the drinks will be affected by the price hike, and affected drinks will be determined by region.

The price of Starbucks’ popular brewed coffees and Frappuccinos won’t change, the company said.

Coffee price have actually fallen in recent months, boosting Starbucks’ profit margin. But according to the AP, coffee accounts for just 10% of overall expenses at Starbucks stores.

