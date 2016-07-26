Starbucks just made a change that thousands of employees have been demanding

Starbucks Starbucks’ employees can now wear grey and muted blue shirts.

Starbucks baristas can now wear dark jeans and dye their hair any colour.

On Monday, the coffee giant announced it was changing its dress code. Under the new policy, employees are allowed to wear shirt colours outside of solid black or white, as well as dark wash jeans. Beanies, fedoras, and “other suitable hats” — not bucket hats, sports caps, berets, or cowboy hats — are also permitted.

Perhaps most notable, however, is that Starbucks workers are now allowed to “make a statement with hair colour,” according to the company’s press release, as long as dyed hair is permanent or semi-permanent (some temporary dyes, hair chalk, or glitter could be a food safety issue).

Starbucks employees quickly took to social media to celebrate the change.

GOTTA STRIP THE COLOUR FROM MY HAIR SO I CAN GO BACK TO PINK HAIR THANK YOU STARBUCKS

— Dia (@TravCity_) July 25, 2016

BLESS the starbucks dress code update, finna dye my hair blue just now ????????????

— babygirl (@XIIIPwnsYou) July 25, 2016

I’m the happiest I could possibly be at 6am on a Monday because Starbucks’ dress code FINALLY allows fun hair colours????

— KT ????? (@heyitskatie21) July 25, 2016

Yyyyeeeeeeaaaaahhhhhhhh starbucks finally changed their dress code I get to have coloured hair again ????????

— citizen snips (@alexburrows) July 25, 2016

Starbucks changed their dress code so guess who is dying her hair purple :-)

— brinklez (@bby_brina) July 25, 2016

Employees have been complaining about the coffee giant’s hair policy for quite some time.

“Starbucks is place where partners are unique and should be able to show their true selves,” reads a

petition to change Starbucks’ hair colour policy on Coworker.org. “How are they going to do it if they can’t colour their hair how they want? Sometimes colour shows the person’s true self.”

The petition, which was posted last year, received nearly 15,000 signatures.

Starbucks An example of appropriate dyed hair, according to Starbucks’ look book.

The new dress code certainly isn’t a free-for-all. Permitted clothing colours are still subdued, and the chain’s “no list” remains extensive. Banned items include brightly coloured shirts (including certain plaids and floral prints), hoodies, socks with “distracting” graphics, and UGG boots.

However, as with Starbucks lifting its ban on visible tattoos in 2014, the shift allows for a wider range of options and hair colours, a convenient way keep up with the times and boost employee morale. Now, most of Starbucks’ most hated dress code requirements, such as no nail polish and minimal jewellery, can be tied to food safety issues — not a supposedly creative chain trying to blunt employees’ freedom of expression.

