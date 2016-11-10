Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz 'stunned' by Trump's election

Starbucks’ CEO Howard Schultz sent a solemn note to Starbucks’ 120,000-plus US employees on Wednesday morning, following Donald Trump’s presidential election win.

The CEO encouraged the chain’s workers to move “onward together.”

Here’s the note in its entirety:

Dear partners,

Last night, like so many of you, I watched the election returns with family and friends. And like so many of our fellow Americans — both Democrats and Republicans — I am stunned.

We cannot know what the precise impact will be on our country and the rest of the world. I am hopeful that we will overcome the vitriol and division of this unprecedented election season.

As Americans, we must honour the democratic process. We have a president-elect in Donald Trump, and it is our responsibility as citizens to give him the opportunity to govern well and bring our country together.

Whether you are pleased or disappointed by the outcome, we each still have a choice. Today and every day, we have a choice in how we treat one another in our homes, in our neighbourhoods, and of course in our stores.

We can choose to answer the challenges of the day with kindness and compassion. We can choose to listen, to understand and to act with respect. We can choose to live by the values that reside in each of us, and honour our commitment to nurture the human spirit with love, and offer everyone in our stores and communities a place of inclusion and optimism.

Today, I trust you, and I trust all that is good in our country. Let’s take care of each other and the people in our lives. I believe we will each find the best version of ourselves to help our country move on in the direction we all deserve. Together is where our collective power lies, as partners, and as Americans.

I am so very proud to be your partner.

Onward,

Howard