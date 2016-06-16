Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz tells his son about the moment he nearly gave up on his dreams

In a recent instalment of the Huffington Post’s parent-child interview series, “Talk To Me

,” Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz spoke with his son, Jordan Schultz, about the moment he nearly gave up on his dreams of launching a successful coffee company.

After years of struggling to make ends meet, Schultz almost quit after a candid conversation with his father-in-law, who pushed him to give up on his “hobby.”

Luckily, a conversation with his wife Sheri — then pregnant and the sole breadwinner of the household — changed his mind.

“She said, ‘We’re going to follow these dreams that you have. We’re going to see this through,'” Schultz tells his son. “And here we are.”

The now-billionaire CEO went on to stress the importance of successful parents stepping back and allowing their children to follow their own dreams.

“I felt very strongly that I had seen too many kids of successful parents go into their respective business, and I thought the pressure on you or [your sister] would have been too great to work at Starbucks,” Howard told his Jordan, who is a sports writer for the Huffington Post. “We’ll help you in some way if you need it, but you should follow your own dreams, your own passions, and it’s worked out beautifully.”

He concluded with this important piece of advice for his son: “Don’t be a bystander. Be involved, be engaged, be curious, make a difference.”

Click here to watch the full father-son interview.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.