Starbucks CEO writes open letter to employees slamming the 'epic, unseemly' election

In the final days before voters head to the polls to select the next US president, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has written an open letter to his employees slamming the “epic, unseemly” election.

“Let’s each embrace the universal virtues of respect and dignity, refusing to allow the hatred on cable news, the ugliness of our politics, and the lack of political role models for our kids to define us and to dictate how we treat each other,” Schultz wrote, according to CNNMoney, which obtained a copy of the letter on Sunday.

He told employees that he feels “anxious” about the election and asked them to share “kindness, compassion, empathy” and love.

Schultz endorsed Hillary Clinton for president in September, but he didn’t ask his employees to vote for any particular candidates.

“I think it’s obvious that Hillary Clinton needs to be the next president,” Schultz said in an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow back in September. “On the other side, we’ve seen such vitriolic display of bigotry and hate and divisiveness, and that is not the leadership we need for the future of the country.”

Schultz went on to say that backing Clinton was not “a perfect situation, but I think it’s the right choice.”

Schultz has long been outspoken about his political and social views.

Rumours surfaced last year that he was considering launching his own campaign for the White House.

He put an end to the speculation with an op-ed in the New York Times last August announcing that he wouldn’t run. However, on Wednesday, he hinted that politics may be in his future.

“My own life experience has given me a unique perspective on the plight of working-class American people,” he said. “I’m a young man, who has a lot of time in the future… I would never say never — but this is not the right time.”

