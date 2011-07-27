Starbucks' CEO Howard Schultz Is Officially A Billionaire Again

Photo: AP

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz officially rejoined the billionaires’ club since he fell off the wagon in 2007, according to Forbes:Schultz last appeared in our billionaire ranks in 2007 with a net worth of $1.1 billion, enough to be ranked no. 840. From then on, the coffee maker’s shares began a long downward spiral, losing about 80% of their value by late 2008 … The stock nearly doubled since last fall and recently hit an all-time high.



Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reports that earlier this month, Starbucks workers in Chile went on strike over their $2.50/hour wages; and yesterday members of a IWW Starbucks Workers Union in New York City protested in solidarity. IWW members are planning another event near the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle.

Schultz has come a long way since he grew up in the Brooklyn housing projects. Today, in addition to his CEO job, he co-runs the venture capital firm Maveron; and earlier this year he joined Groupon’s board of directors.

Click here to read about the 19 Amazing Ways CEO Howard Schultz Saved Starbucks >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.