Starbucks CEO Calls For Boycott On Campaign Donations

Photo: Robert Holmgren

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is asking business leaders to stop donating to politicians until Washington puts forward a solid deficit reduction plan.

According to POLITICO, Schultz wrote an email to other top executives over the weekend asking them to join him in temporarily cutting off money to politicians in the hope that it will nudge the government into action.

“I am asking that all of us forgo political contributions until the Congress and the president return to Washington and deliver a fiscally disciplined long-term debt and deficit plan to the American people,” Schultz wrote.

“We believe that in this moment of great uncertainty, the government needs discipline, the people need jobs — and leaders need to lead,” he added.

Schultz previously raised the idea of a donation boycott in an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday.

