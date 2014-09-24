See How Much Caffeine Is In Your Starbucks Drink

Starbucks coffee contains more caffeine than most of its competitors.

But the more complicated a drink order, the less caffeine it tends to have.

For example, a grande Pike Place roast has about 330 milligrams of caffeine, while a latte of the same size contains 150 milligrams of caffeine. The Mayo Clinic quantifies a “safe” daily intake of caffeine as 400 milligrams.

To see how much caffeine is in your typical order, check out the graphic below from Thrillist.

