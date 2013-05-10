Starbucks Wants To Make A GIF Of Your Face On BuzzFeed

People responding to a Starbucks post on BuzzFeed using Reaction Cam video technology.

It’s not what happens that matters, it’s how you react to what happens. At least that’s thinking behind BuzzFeed’s new Reaction Cam feature the viral news site has developed for Starbucks.



After viewing content that BuzzFeed creates for the popular coffee company, you now have the option of “using your face” to respond to a post in addition to the existing 12 options – heart, LOL, WIN, OMG, CUTE, etc.

The USE YOUR FACE button creates a three-second animated GIF of viewers’ reactions that they can then upload and share via Facebook and Twitter. The Reaction Cam feature is also available on non-sponsored posts if Buzzfeed deems them safe for consumption at the office.The nine most recent GIFs will be featured beneath each post.

BuzzfeedThe new “Use Your Face” button BuzzFeed created for Starbucks to allow viewers to record their reaction to a post.BuzzFeed Labs, the site’s internal R&D department, approached Starbucks and its media agency, PHD, to help them develop the Reaction Cam technology. As Adage reports, Chief Creative Officer Jeff Greenspan who joined BuzzFeed last September couldn’t be more chuffed with the results, believing that Reaction Cam capability takes interaction on BuzzFeed to a whole new level. “The most human way to communicate a reaction is through your face,” he said. “We thought we could bring a higher level fidelity to BuzzFeed with how people share their emotional reactions.”

If you’d like to respond to that comment, turn on your webcam.

To view recent Reaction Cam videos, click here >

