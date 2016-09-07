Starbucks wants to be your favourite brunch spot with this new menu

On your next morning run to Starbucks, you may soon be able to pair your pumpkin spice latte with Belgian waffles.

The global coffee chain is experimenting with brunch dishes including waffles, baked French toast, and quiche, according to its unofficial blog, Starbucks Melody. The new menu debuted in 78 Portland and Seattle stores on September 3.

There’s no word yet about whether Starbucks will expand the menu beyond the Pacific Northwest, but this isn’t the first time the chain has tested brunch food in select locations. Starbucks has trialed waffles twice before and the other two brunch items at least once already.

Perfect way to start a Sunday morning, Belgium Waffles with Blueberries, Bacon & Swiss Quiche, and a Clover brewed coffee. #starbucksbrunch #starbucksclover #keepportlandwired A photo posted by Sarah Freeman (@sarahfreeman4) on Aug 28, 2016 at 6:36am PDT



The Portland and Seattle Starbucks stores offer brunch dishes on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — customers can order the food at the counter along with their coffees.

