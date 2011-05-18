Starbucks CFO On The Resurgent North American Market, And Blistering Growth Overseas

Photo: AP
Morgan Stanley’s John Class caught up with Starbucks CFO Troy Alstead to get an update on business
- U.S. business is strong and the company will now focus on increasing traffic. Starbucks will include morning and drive-thru improvements and increase afternoon demand by adding food products, not just beverages.
- CPG (consumer packaged goods) business will grow the fastest in the foreseeable future. K-cup remains near-term top-line driver and could cannibalise some packaged coffee.
- International business has been booming. China is expected to see massive store growth in the next few years. China is expected to have 20% store margins. Brazil and other emerging markets are also coming into focus.
Here Are 15 Facts About Starbucks That Will Blow Your Mind >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.