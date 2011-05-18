Starbucks CFO On The Resurgent North American Market, And Blistering Growth Overseas

Photo: AP

Morgan Stanley’s John Class caught up with Starbucks CFO Troy Alstead to get an update on business

U.S. business is strong and the company will now focus on increasing traffic. Starbucks will include morning and drive-thru improvements and increase afternoon demand by adding food products, not just beverages.

CPG (consumer packaged goods) business will grow the fastest in the foreseeable future. K-cup remains near-term top-line driver and could cannibalise some packaged coffee.

International business has been booming. China is expected to see massive store growth in the next few years. China is expected to have 20% store margins. Brazil and other emerging markets are also coming into focus.

