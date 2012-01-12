Starbucks Came Up With This New Coffee To Help Fight Off Dunkin' And McDonald's

Photo: AP

Starbucks just debuted its new Blonde Roast coffee nationally, and it’s a big strategic move for the chain. It’s the first time Starbucks has ever come out with a milder brew for consumers, reports Lisa Jennings at Nation’s Restaurant News.And the brew serves a very specific — and important — purpose.



The Blonde brews exist to fight competitors Dunkin’ doughnuts and McDonald’s more directly since their brews have a similar, lighter profile.

Starbucks says that there’s a $1 billion opportunity in the market, so there’s a big upside to this move if it works. There are 54 million people in the country who prefer lighter brews — a segment that Starbucks has ignored in the past.

It’s attacking on all fronts too. Blonde roast will be available in its stores, grocery aisles and K-cup options.

If you’re one of those 54 million and want to give it a try, Starbucks is giving away samples at its locations from January 12-14.

Or, if you’ve already tried it, tell us what you think in the comments.

