Former Barista Tells The Four Worst Things About Working At Starbucks

A former Starbucks barista has revealed the worst parts of the job — and it’s not the crazy customised drink orders.

Alecia Li Morgan worked for the company for five years, starting as a barista and working her way up to store manager. She recently shared her experiences working at the world’s largest coffee chain on Quora.

While Morgan said working at Starbucks was an overwhelmingly positive experience, there were some downsides.

Customers who criticise the barista. “The ones who felt their drink was wrong and remarked to a friend ‘How hard can it be? Well, I guess pretty hard if THIS is the best job you’re qualified for’ were hurtful, even if you developed a thicker skin,” Morgan writes.

"Yes, everyone has a bad day, but sometimes, some customers seemed to come regularly with the sole purpose of venting some of their hurts and frustrations at the world on the baristas," Morgan writes.

"It makes you cringe when you realise you're going to have to tell people you work at Starbucks and then see the drop in respect for you," Morgan explains.

Baristas have to deep clean the bathrooms every day and wipe them down every 10 minutes. "On the other hand, I DID like knowing our bathrooms were clean when I needed them," Morgan writes.

