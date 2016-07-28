Starbucks baristas say lines are getting longer for one troubling reason

Starbucks baristas say the company is cutting hours — and consumers are paying the price.

Workers around the country are complaining that the chain’s streamlined scheduling system is giving them fewer hours than they would normally receive, reports Venessa Wong at Buzzfeed Business.

“The change came with no warning or explanation from executives; some staff say their schedules were cut in advance, while others have been sent home during their shifts,” Wong writes. “Many have taken to social media to complain, with some threatening to quit.”

The alleged changes come at a time when Starbucks is adding new food and beverages to the menu. Baristas told Buzzfeed that having fewer people on the schedule means longer wait times.

Starbucks denies making changes to its scheduling.

But Buzzfeed published an internal company memo asking field leaders to use a new forecasting tool to prevent “an overspend in labour.”

While many Starbucks baristas aren’t happy with their hours, the brand did recently change its dress code to be more lenient.

Starbucks baristas can now wear dark jeans and dye their hair any colour.

Under the new policy, employees are allowed to wear shirt colours outside of solid black or white, as well as dark wash jeans. Beanies, fedoras, and “other suitable hats” — not bucket hats, sports caps, berets, or cowboy hats — are also permitted.

Perhaps most notable, however, is that Starbucks workers are now allowed to “make a statement with hair colour,” according to the company’s press release.

Kate Taylor contributed to this story.

