Baristas reveal drinks they love --  and hate --  for you to order

Want to make a barista’s day? Order a flat white.

That’s many baristas’ favourite beverage to make, according to a Reddit thread on the topic.

“Flat whites definitely,” reads a comment by anomalousone. “They make me feel like I have some cool fancy barista skills because there’s so much more of a focus on the milk and shot type and [quality] than in most drinks.”

A number of other Redditors have echoed the vote for flat whites as a top choice, in this and other posts.

“It’s the only time on bar that I feel even a little bit close to an artisan,” writes ayy_lmao_420_69 on flat whites, in a recent post about the silver linings of working at the coffee chain.

Other barista favourites are drinks that are easy to prepare, like an iced chai tea latte, iced tea, or a simple cup of coffee. A few said that they enjoyed the caramel macchiato for reasons similar to the flat white, thanks to the artistry of the caramel criss-cross.

The most hated beverages tend to be those that are complicated to make, but also require little to no skill, like smoothies and frappuccinos. Even more annoying: the secret menu.



“Don’t order something from the ‘secret menu,'” writes justine7179. “We sure as s— don’t know what a Snickerdoodle frappuccino is, as it is not a menu item. Employees would be more than happy to make you a drink if you just explain the recipe rather than the name of it. I’ll make you diabetes in a goddamn cup if you just tell me what you want in there.”

Recently, Starbucks’ new beverage launches have progressed along two parallel paths: the artisan and the over-the-top.

Over-the-top options include endless variations on sugary blended beverages, like the recent limited-edition Cherry Blossom frappuccino. These options — plus variations that customers create and publish online — are probably among those that make baristas’ days a little more difficult, so leave a little extra tip when you order your Smoked Butterscotch Latte.

On the other end of the spectrum are minimalist espresso-based drinks, like the flat white and the latte macchiato. These coffee-snob oriented options connect Starbucks to its roots — and, apparently, give baristas a beverage they love to brew.

