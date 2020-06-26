'A Karen in the wild': More than $22,000 in donations pour in for Starbucks employee who refused to serve a customer not wearing a face mask

Screenshot/Facebook Amber Lynn Gilles took a photograph of Lenin Gutierrez and complained on Facebook because he wouldn’t serve her since she wasn’t wearing a face mask, which San Diego County requires people to do during the pandemic.

Lenin Gutierrez was working at the front register of Starbucks on Monday when a woman walked in without a mask.

San Diego County has mandated the use of face coverings to curb the spread of the coronavirus so he asked if the woman, Amber Lynn Giles, had one.

“She flipped me off and said, ‘No, I don’t need one’ and she started cursing up a storm,” he said on Facebook.

Giles, who has since been dubbed a “Karen,” then shared a picture of Gutierrez on Facebook and criticised him for not serving her. The post has been shared by tens of thousands of people.

A GoFundMe campaign for Gutierrez has raised over $US22,000 for the aspiring dancer.

The customer, identified as Amber Lynn Giles, took a photograph of Lenin Gutierrez and shared it on Facebook, along with a complaint about him. “Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption,” she wrote.

The post has been shared some 47,000 times and has amassed over 133,000 comments as of Thursday – and Giles had been dubbed San Diego Karen.

Despite the criticism heaped on her, Giles doubled down, saying, “Masks are stupid and so are the people wearing them.”

On May 1, San Diego County mandated the use of face masks in public settings because the coronavirus spreads via droplets from an infected person’s coughs, speech, or sneezes, and research shows that masks help to curb the rate of spread of the disease.

“The coverings help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are part of our path to reopening San Diego,” officials wrote in an online notice.

As of Thursday, 196,046 people in California have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,726 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state’s outbreak is now second only to New York’s.

Cloth masks, homemade face coverings, bandanas, scarves, or neck gaiters are necessary when people in San Diego County are waiting in line to enter a shop, inside a business, using public transit, picking up to-go orders, getting medical help, or working any type of essential job.

Matt Cowan began a GoFundMe campaign to tip Gutierrez for “standing his ground when faced with a Karen in the wild.” It’s already raised more than $US22,000.

Cowan told local ABC affiliate KGTV that donors are “rallying around somebody for doing what they’re supposed to do and trying to protect everyone else. It just goes to show you there are a lot of good people out there and that outweighs the bad.”

Meanwhile, Gutierrez posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday in which he said that it’s been “shocking” to see an encounter that lasted only a few minutes “get so big.”

He described working on the front register on June 22 and asking Giles if she had a face mask. She said she didn’t, but before he could show her a sheet of paper that described the guidelines Starbucks was following, “she flipped me off and said, ‘No, I don’t need one’ and she started cursing up a storm,” he said.

Giles stormed out of the shop, only to return and ask for Gutierrez’s name and take a picture of him. She also threatened to call “corporate,” he said, before leaving and not returning.

A silver lining to the encounter has been the unexpected but “amazing” outpouring of support, which, Gutierrez said, will help him pursue his dream of becoming a dancer and sharing the art form with others.

“With this donation … I can make these dreams a reality. I can fuel my passions even better now so from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much,” he said.

