Starbucks barista gets apology note and $50 bill from 'sassy' customer

A Starbucks barista received an uncommon response from a frustrated customer this week: an apology.

On Monday, Andrew Richardson, a Starbucks barista from Bishop, Calif., was serving a drive-thru customer who became frustrated after ordering, reported ABC News. The customer, named Debbie, was annoyed that the store had run out of drink carriers and that Richardson was unable to take her trash to throw it away.

Richardson told ABC News that he wasn’t bothered by the interaction, describing Debbie’s behaviour as “playfully sassy” at worst.

Debbie, on the other hand, felt the need to apologise. The next day, she returned to Starbucks to tell Richardson she was sorry for her behaviour — and give the 20-year-old barista a card containing a $US50 bill.

“I need to apologise,” the card, which was posted to Reddit, reads. “The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me.”

“You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a future and you should be commended,” the card continues. “Keep up your attitude of cheer and hope. Stay hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive thru).”

Richardson told ABC he was shocked by the gift, which he called “one of the most beautiful and heartfelt things” he had ever read.

“Nothing like this has ever happened, it’s unprecedented,” he told ABC News. “This was easily one of the kindest things I’ve ever received. I’m very happy to know that there are still good, caring people in this world. I’m still smiling about it.”

