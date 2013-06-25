A Starbucks Barista Found A Creative Way To Flirt With A Customer

A Starbucks customer was amused to find that her beverage came with a flirtatious message from her barista.



Reddit user littlebabyburrito posted a photo of her cup with the caption “how Starbucks baristas flirt with customers.”

The barista blacked out words from the warning label on the cup so that it simply read “you’re extremely hot.”

Caroline Fairchild at Huffington Post pointed out that this is a common way for baristas to flirt.

Check it out:

