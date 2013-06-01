Starbucks Bans Smoking Within 25 Feet Of Stores

Starbucks just abolished a classic tradition: coffee and cigarettes.



The coffee chain banned smoking within 25 feet of stores, reports Christopher Heine at AdWeek.

“Smoking will be restricted within 25 feet of all stores and within company-owned outdoor seating areas,” a company spokesperson told Heine.

Heine points out that an online movement has been calling for Starbucks to ban smoking for several years.

But the move has angered some customers.

“I think for them to stop that is a conflict between the two,” a customer told News 4 in Jacksonville. “Everybody knows coffee and cigarettes go hand-in-hand.”

Electronic cigarettes will also be banned at Starbucks locations, Heine reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.