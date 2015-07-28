Starbucks banned this man for policing handicapped parking spots, then took it back

A man who set out to keep the wrong people out of the handicapped spot at Starbucks ended up being banned for life.

Rob Rowen, 62, was hit with the lifetime ban after he repeatedly asked customers to move when they parked in handicapped spots without the proper pass, according to ABC News.

He felt his actions were necessary because of the limited parking options for disabled people at the South Dale Mabry Starbucks store in Tampa.

YouTube/TubeHD Rob Rowen is calling out people for illegally parking in the handicapped spot in front of a Tampa Starbucks.

“My son-in-law has muscular dystrophy and is in a power wheelchair. I’ve seen so many times, the issue of him trying to find a parking space,” Rowen said to WTSP.

Of the estimated 20 spots in the lot outside the store, only one is a handicap accessible parking space, according to Rowen.

Rowen shared to ABC that some customers would graciously comply with his requests and move from the handicapped spot, but others felt he was a nuisance and even complained about him.

YouTube/TubeHD There is only one handicapped parking spot at the Tampa Starbucks.

The man has resorted to extreme measures in the past to convince people to move from the spot, even taking a picture of one woman’s car that was parked illegally.

“She said I’m calling the police, you’re harassing me. I said go right ahead, so she ended up getting a ticket, which felt really good,” Rowen said to WTSP.

The coffee chain also took issue with Rowen’s plead for the disabled.

A local store manager allegedly sent him a letter indefinitely banning him from visiting Starbucks’ locations.

In the letter obtained by ABC News, the coffee chain detailed Rowen’s behaviour as, “causing disruption to business” and “threatening the well-being of a customer or partner (employee).”

Customers banned around Rowen in support, many praising him for raising awareness to an issue often overlooked.

A BIG BIG WARM THNX TO @RobRowen Thnx for standing up to @Starbucks and standing up for our… http://t.co/Vh7QPMnPQp — Victor Talha (@VictorTalha) July 27, 2015

@Starbucks If ban on Rob Rowen stands, I’ll never visit another Starbucks.

— RokShox ن (@cshenkel) July 27, 2015

Kudos to #robrowen for standing up for those with disabilities. Shame on @Starbucks. I’ll be heading to @Peets_Tweets

— Amanda Ferguson (@tool_fan_amanda) July 27, 2015

@Starbucks Instead of banning Rob Rowen 4 standing up 4 what’s right, maybe your stores should enforce proper use of handicap parking spots

— Emily (@OkiePokey) July 27, 2015

Hey @Starbucks, why ban Rob Rowen for embarrassing inconsiderate able bodied people for parking in handicap spots???

— Renée Ä (@Messageindmusic) July 26, 2015

Dear @Starbucks,Seems to me that you should be banning those who illegally park in a HPS instead of banning Rob Rowen.Sincerely,Me

— CSMP (@CSMP77) July 26, 2015

Oh @Starbucks you are on the wrong side of the Rob Rowen matter in #Tampa FL. Very sad 2 see you champion against the #Disabled #Handicapped

— DebraIn3D (@debrain3d) July 24, 2015

Rowen maintained that he would comply with the company’s ban but would not rest in raising awareness to protecting the disabled and providing them with more options.

However, the company reversed its decision on the matter in only a couple of days after receiving major backlash from customers on social media. Rowen is now permitted to visit all Starbucks stores.

“Mr. Rowen is welcome at any of our stores and we will work with him to improve the parking situation at this store and create better awareness and understanding of of the parking issue,” a Starbucks spokesperson told ABC News on Sunday.

A Starbucks spokesperson issued the following statement to Business Insider on the matter:

“We understand Mr. Rowen’s concerns. We have been speaking with him about this and have resolved the matter. Mr. Rowen is welcome in any of our stores. We will work with him to improve the parking situation at the store and create additional awareness and understanding of this important topic.”

