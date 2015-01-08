Starbucks Has A Cheese-Flavored Syrup

Starbucks Australia recently added an usual syrup to its menu.

An Australian on Reddit claimed that he “got a new syrup in Australia today!” along with an image of a bottle of cheese flavored syrup.

What could this bizarre flavour of syrup be for? A nacho-flavored latte? Cheetos-flavored coffee? “One nacho bell grande latte, please,” said one person in the comments.

But what initially sounded unappetizing to other Redditors revealed itself to be something that sounded rather delicious.

“[…]it’s for a strawberry cheesecake Frappuccino,” the original poster later wrote.

As for the off-putting name of the syrup flavour, he speculated, “Guess they couldn’t make the font smaller to fit the whole word in.”

If you can’t make it to Australia to try this drink, or if drinking cheese syrup is unappealing to you, you can always make your own strawberry cheesecake Frappuccino off of Starbucks’ secret menu. That recipe includes strawberries and milk, creme, vanilla bean powder, white mocha syrup, and cinnamon dolce syrup — no cheese.

This is not Starbucks’ first foray into cheesecake-flavored frappuccinos. Starbucks previously released a strawberry cheesecake frappuccino, which achieved a cheesecake flavour by using a cream cheese whipped cream.

