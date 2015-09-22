Starbucks customers never have to wait in line again for drinks and food, thanks to a new update to the coffee chain’s app.

The update enables customers nationwide to order and pay ahead for their purchases, the company said Tuesday.

Customers can then pick up their orders at the bar area in the Starbucks they selected.

The app provides a timeframe for when the order will be ready.

Starbucks tested the new feature in several cities before rolling it out nationwide this week.

The company says the feature will launch internationally next month.

“Bringing Mobile Order and Pay to our customers is about meeting their needs of convenience and customisation at any time of the day,” Adam Brotman, Starbucks chief digital officer, said in a statement.

“The fact that it also represents the fastest technology application rollout we have ever done is indicative of the strength of our digital ecosystem, how well it has been received by both our customers and store partners and the impact we think it can have on the future of retail.”

NOW WATCH: We tried the trendy restaurant that could become the Chipotle of Indian food



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.