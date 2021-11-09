The Starbucks mobile app went down for some customers on Tuesday morning

Customers reported that Starbucks’ app was down on Tuesday morning.

Starbucks confirmed that some users were having issues with the app.

Digital orders have become more important than ever for Starbucks.

Starbucks customers took to social media on Tuesday morning to complain that the coffee chain’s app wasn’t working.

Users reported issues with the app beginning around 8 a.m. on the website Downdetector, which tracks outages and issues across various websites and services.

“I can confirm that we are looking into some users may be having difficulties placing a mobile order or with features in the Starbucks app,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Insider around 11:30 a.m. eastern time, over three hours since the first problems were reported.

“We continue to welcome and serve customers in our stores and drive-thrus,” Starbucks said.

Customers complained online that they were unable to pay, reload money, and use gift cards through the app, and expressed frustration that Starbucks was also running a promotion on Tuesday for its rewards program tied to mobile ordering.

Mobile orders made through Starbucks’ app have become key to the chain’s business. Starbucks even credited mobile orders, alongside drive-thru sales, for its full recovery from the pandemic. Digital orders exploded during the pandemic and reached an “all-time high” this year as customers ordered larger tickets and visited more frequently. Mobile orders made up over a quarter of transactions in the US, Starbucks said in April.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].