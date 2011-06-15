Now You Can Buy Starbucks With Your Android Phone

Photo: ASurroca on Flickr

Starbucks has released it’s mobile payments app for Android.The app works exactly like the iPhone version, allowing you to load your Starbucks gift card and pay via special scanners now at every store location.



After you load your Starbucks card to the app, a barcode appears that can be scanned by cashiers. The remaining balance shows up almost immediately.

To see how it works, check out our demo of the iPhone app.

The downside: The app needs an internet connection, so you have to launch it and load your balance before you can pay. It’s not much faster than paying by credit card, but still pretty cool.

You can download the Android app for free from the Android Market.

