Starbucks and Amazon opened a store together, but you’ll need to have both companies’ app to use it fully — see inside

Starbucks and Amazon are opening a new store concept together in New York City.

The store is a combination Starbucks Pickup and Amazon Go.

It will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, where customers can just pick up items and leave with them and they’ll automatically be charged.

To enter, potential customers will have to scan their Amazon app or a credit card, which will be charged for any purchases.

They’ll then be able to access digital receipts.

The Starbucks side of the store will work using the order ahead function of the Starbucks app.

The Starbucks Pickup location will have serve the full Starbucks menu, the company said in a statement.

The Amazon Go market will sell a selection of prepared salads, sandwiches, baked goods, and other snacks.

“The new Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go is designed to provide our customers with an experience that delivers convenience and connection in an effortless way,” Starbucks senior vice president of global growth and development Katie Young said in a statement.

“Amazon Go and Starbucks share a common vision to provide innovative in-store experiences that are centered on the customer,” Amazon vice president of physical retail and technology Dilip Kumar said.

The store will also have a lounge where customers can spend time enjoying their drinks or working.

The individual workspaces will come with outlets and USB ports.

The first location is on 59th Street between Park and Lexington in Manhattan, open as of November 18.

A second location is planned for The New York Times building next year, and then a third at a location that hasn’t been announced yet.

Over the last year, Starbucks has been rethinking its portfolio of stores, closing many mall locations to focus on drive-thrus and other store formats focused on convenience. FILE PHOTO: People sit in a Starbucks cafe in a mall in Beijing Reuters Source: Insider

The co-branded store has been in the works for a while. In October, Insider’s Eugene Kim reported that the two companies talked about a potential collaboration through at least July 2020. Amazon Go store entrance AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Source: Insider

Kim found that the plans fell behind schedule, with a first proof-of-concept store initially slated for the ended of 2020, with six stores planned to open by the end of 2021. Source: Insider