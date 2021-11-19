Search

Starbucks and Amazon opened a store together, but you’ll need to have both companies’ app to use it fully — see inside

Mary Meisenzahl
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
  • Starbucks and Amazon are teaming up for a new store format in NYC. 
  • The store will use Amazon Go payment technology and Starbucks’ app. 
  • Insider previously reporter on talks between the companies to work together. 
Starbucks and Amazon are opening a new store concept together in New York City.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
The store is a combination Starbucks Pickup and Amazon Go.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
It will use Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology, where customers can just pick up items and leave with them and they’ll automatically be charged.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
To enter, potential customers will have to scan their Amazon app or a credit card, which will be charged for any purchases.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
They’ll then be able to access digital receipts.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
The Starbucks side of the store will work using the order ahead function of the Starbucks app.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
The Starbucks Pickup location will have serve the full Starbucks menu, the company said in a statement.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
The Amazon Go market will sell a selection of prepared salads, sandwiches, baked goods, and other snacks.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
“The new Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go is designed to provide our customers with an experience that delivers convenience and connection in an effortless way,” Starbucks senior vice president of global growth and development Katie Young said in a statement.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
“Amazon Go and Starbucks share a common vision to provide innovative in-store experiences that are centered on the customer,” Amazon vice president of physical retail and technology Dilip Kumar said.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
The store will also have a lounge where customers can spend time enjoying their drinks or working.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
The individual workspaces will come with outlets and USB ports.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
The first location is on 59th Street between Park and Lexington in Manhattan, open as of November 18.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
A second location is planned for The New York Times building next year, and then a third at a location that hasn’t been announced yet.
Starbucks Pickup Amazon Go store
Over the last year, Starbucks has been rethinking its portfolio of stores, closing many mall locations to focus on drive-thrus and other store formats focused on convenience.
FILE PHOTO: People sit in a Starbucks cafe in a mall in Beijing, China, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People sit in a Starbucks cafe in a mall in Beijing Reuters
Source: Insider

 

The co-branded store has been in the works for a while. In October, Insider’s Eugene Kim reported that the two companies talked about a potential collaboration through at least July 2020.
Amazon Go store entrance
Amazon Go store entrance AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Source: Insider
Kim found that the plans fell behind schedule, with a first proof-of-concept store initially slated for the ended of 2020, with six stores planned to open by the end of 2021.
Amazon go
Source: Insider
Some issues that may have causes the delay were about how the stores would handle workers, and how customers would check out with the two separate businesses, Kim reported.
Starbucks mobile pickup
Insider toured a US Starbucks location. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Source: Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].

 

About the Author
Mary Meisenzahl