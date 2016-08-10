Starbucks just solved one of customers' top complaints

Starbucks Starbucks is adding almond milk.

Starbucks is adding almond milk to its lineup of non-dairy coffee creamers, and people are going nuts.

Customers have long complained about Starbucks’ lack of almond milk.

It’s a top product request on the coffee chain’s website, with more than 96,000 requests, according to Starbucks.

Starbucks made its own blend of the beverage, which it’s calling Almondmilk, that will be available nationwide in September and cost customers $0.60 per drink.

“We created our own almond milk recipe to complement our hot, iced and Frappuccino blended beverages,” Yoke Wong, a manager on Starbucks’ beverage research and development team, said in a news release. “It was designed so that when steamed, it creates a rich foam for hot beverages and is delicious and creamy when served in cold beverages.”

The Almondmilk has “light almond notes without any added flavoring,” according to the company.

An 8-ounce serving has 3 grams of sugar, compared with about 12 grams of naturally occurring sugar in 2% dairy milk.

“The almond butter in our almondmilk adds body and complements the roasty notes of espresso,” Wong said. “Because it’s unflavored, customers can customise to their taste preferences.”

Almond milk is a popular product in the US.

About 58% of US adults consume non-dairy milk, and almond milk is the most popular option with 60% of the non-dairy market, according to Mintel Data cited by Starbucks.

Starbucks introduced its first non-dairy milk alternative in 2004 with the launch of soymilk, followed by coconutmilk in February 2015.

