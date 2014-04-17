Starbucks Attacks Dunkin' Doughnuts With Ad Featuring Men Named Duncan

Starbucks is promoting its Seattle’s Best Coffee line with an ad attacking Dunkin’ Doughnuts.

The ad features five men named Duncan professing their love for Seattle’s Best Coffee. It’s eerily similar to the buzzworthy ad that Taco Bell launched in late March, in which a group of men named Ronald McDonald claimed to prefer the Mexican chain’s new breakfast menu over McDonald’s morning offerings. The Taco Bell ad has more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Starbucks has made it clear that its Seattle’s Best ad came first, however.

“The ad, which appeared before a fast-food chain launched a similar campaign, is part of a national taste test that found people preferred the new House Blend from Seattle’s Best Coffee over a competitor’s original blend coffee,” the company says on its website.

The Seattle’s Best commercial was posted to YouTube March 24, two days before the Taco Bell ad appeared.

