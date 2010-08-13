Check Out This Android App That Lets You Drive Like A Star Wars X-Wing Pilot

Christopher Caleb claims on his blog that he always wanted to be an X-wing pilot like Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”



So, he developed a GPS application for Android devices using Adobe AIR that navigates your journey like a “Targeting Computer” in an X-wing plane. Watch a demo of the X-wing GPS approach its target:



X-wing GPS Targeting Computer from Christopher Caleb on Vimeo.

