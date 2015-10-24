People are freaking out about this one shot in the new 'Star Wars' trailer

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

The latest “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” trailer has been viewed over 41 million times on YouTube.

If you’re a fan of the series, you’ve probably watched the trailer at least a good half dozen times, but there’s probably one scene you’re definitely pressing the pause button on and are scrutinizing the best you can.

We’re talking about this moment 1 minute and 45 seconds into the official trailer:

Rey can be seen crying over what appears to be a body.

Who is it?

Many people automatically thought it was Chewbacca, saying the image on the lower right resembles the character’s fur and iconic belt.

It would help explain this scene in the trailer when Han Solo (Harrison Ford) is comforting a distressed Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher).

However, that’s probably not the case.

Let’s take a closer look at this image.

If you go back and watch the scene slowed down, you’ll notice this can’t be Chewbacca.

Take a look at the lower left corner of the screen.

That’s not a head. It’s a jacket.

It looks like the body is facing with a head at the lower right side of the image.

If it’s not Chewbacca, who is it?

That jacket sure looks a lot like the ones Finn and Han are wearing.

Reddit user metrodrone sketched over a still of the scene to show it could be Finn (John Boyega) who Rey is crying over.

Here’s another image from Redditor korelius where the still was lightened up immensely.

This makes more sense.

Let’s look again at the scene. We see Rey in a dark, wooded area.

It feels a lot like scenes from trailers which have showed Finn in the woods waiting for an epic lightsaber face-off with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

However, take a close look at the scenes from the newest trailer.

Finn’s terrified.

Lucasfilm Finn, we’d react the same way if we were faced with a three-pronged lightsaber.

Here’s the scene slowed down.

Yeah, maybe this doesn’t go over so well.

While things aren’t looking so great for Finn, other fans are thinking the person Rey is crying over may not be Finn.

After all, there’s another character wearing a similar leather coat.

Han.

Could this be Han?

A Redditor pointed out it could be Chewie on the right side hovering over Han’s body.

Who do you think Rey is crying over?

We probably won’t know more about the scene until “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is released December 18.

