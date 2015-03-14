Meet Felicity Jones: The indie actress just cast in the 'Star Wars' spinoff

One of the most talented young actresses in Hollywood isofficiallya part of the “Star Wars” franchise.

Thursday, it was announced Felicity Jones would be joining the cast of the first “Star Wars” spinoff, “Rogue One.”

You may recognise the 31-year-old actress.

Jones received an Oscar nomination for her performance playing Stephen Hawking’s wife, Jane, in “The Theory of Everything.”

Though Jones has been working professionally since age 12 and previously found recognition for her work on indie films, “Star Wars” will help give the actress global recognition.

Even though “Rogue One” won’t be in theatres until December 16, 2016, it’s worth getting to know Jones before then.

Jones grew up in Birmingham, England, where she was encouraged to get into acting by her uncle, actor Michael Hadley (“Pirate Radio”). Her first role was at age 12 in the 1996 UK TV movie “The Treasure Seekers,” co-starring Keira Knightley.

From 1998 to 2001 she starred in the popular U.K. shows “The Worst Witch” and its follow-up, “Weirdsister College.”

YTV Felicity is second from right.

She then pulled back on her workload to focus on school until she graduated from Wadham College in 2006.

Jones soon went back to work on TV. She made an appearance on an episode of “Doctor Who” in 2008, and popped up in movies like 2009’s “Cheri” with Michelle Pfeiffer, as well as 2010’s “The Tempest,” alongside Helen Mirren.

Her career took off in the beginning of 2011 when she starred in that year’s Sundance Film Festival Grand Prize winner “Like Crazy.”

In the relationship drama, she stars opposite Anton Yelchin. The two improvised almost all of their dialogue playing a couple in and out of love.

Mark Blinch/Reuters Anton Yelchin (L), Felicity Jones and ‘Like Crazy’ director Drake Doremus (R).

While adding to her indie film roster, Jones showed up in a season 3 episode of HBO’s “Girls” in 2014, having a shouting match with character “Jessa.”

That same year she also starred in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” playing Harry Osborn’s (aka Green Goblin) assistant.

Later that year, she played Stephen Hawking’s wife, Jane, in the critically acclaimed bio pic, “The Theory of Everything.”

Andrew Winning/Reuters Felicity Jones (L) and Eddie Redmayne (R) with Jane and Stephen Hawking.

The film garnered her Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations for Best Actress.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Felicity Jones on the Oscar red carpet.

She didn’t take home the Oscar, but she did get a great consolation prize — a LEGO statuette.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Felicity Jones looking fierce post-Oscars with the LEGO Oscar.

Jones was one of a few actresses rumoured to star in the first “Star Wars” spinoff.

Nothing is known about who Jones will play in next year’s “Star Wars”; however, from the film’s title, “Rogue One,” she could likely be a Rogue Squadron pilot.

“Rogue One” will open in theatres December 16, 2016.

