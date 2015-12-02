Disney just launched a way to experience 'Star Wars' in virtual reality

Today, Disney launched its first virtual reality “experience” to tie in with the launch of the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens movie.

The movie studio and Google are teaming up to release a series of virtual reality “experiences” based on the sci-fi blockbusters series. It has been developed by Lucasfilm lab ILMxLAB.

The experience is available via the official Star Wars app. You can download the Android version here, and the iOS version here. You watch it using Google Cardboard, Google’s DIY virtual reality headset made out of — you guessed it — cardboard.

In the US, you can pick up a special version of Cardboard from Verizon shops today. Alternately, you can get one directly from Google or its partners. It will work on both iOS and Android.

The first experience — named “Jakku Spy” — went live at 8AM GMT on Wednesday morning. The roughly minute-long clip features Star Wars’ iconic title sequence and the Millennium Falcon being pursued over a desert world by fighters.

The VR project is one of a number of tie-ins between Google and Disney ahead of the new movies. Google users can also choose a special theme for their apps based on either the Light or Dark Side, and Easter eggs have been littered through Google’s products.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opens in cinemas on December 17.

